Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Holdings Lifted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 2.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.97.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.