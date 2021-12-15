Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

