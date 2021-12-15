Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

