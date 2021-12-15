eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Mike Lloyd Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Mike Lloyd bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,716.66).

Mike Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mike Lloyd bought 200,000 shares of eve Sleep stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,929.17).

Shares of LON EVE opened at GBX 3.15 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of £8.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.98. eve Sleep plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.13).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

