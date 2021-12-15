Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in CDW by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

