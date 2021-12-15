Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

