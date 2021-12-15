EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Announces Dividend of $0.20

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EVR opened at GBX 605.20 ($8.00) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 603.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.80. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 707.60 ($9.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24. The company has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.59) price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.