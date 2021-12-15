Expensify (EXFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

