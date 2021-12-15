Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000.

SCHG traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,869. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

