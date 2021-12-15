Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,347. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65.

