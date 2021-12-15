FairCoin (FAIR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 56.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, FairCoin has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $41.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001382 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054796 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.50 or 0.00647846 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

