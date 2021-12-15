Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) rose 21.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 776,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 357,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$162.00 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

