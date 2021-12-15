Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Bahram Valamehr Sells 25,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.61.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

