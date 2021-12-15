Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.61.

FATE opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

