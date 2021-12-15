Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Cap Tops $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

