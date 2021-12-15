Feellike (FLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,302.92 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.