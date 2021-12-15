Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.