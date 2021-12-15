Financial Contrast: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.56%. Yext has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Yext.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Yext’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.06 $53.62 million N/A N/A Yext $354.66 million 3.76 -$94.69 million ($0.70) -14.69

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A Yext -23.17% -41.14% -15.25%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Yext on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

