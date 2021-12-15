Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 21.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 180.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 65,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,826,641 shares of company stock valued at $112,497,706.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

