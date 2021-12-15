Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after acquiring an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $254.75 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

