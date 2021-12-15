Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $21,785,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $679.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $614.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.