Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $605.73 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $644.62 and a 200 day moving average of $653.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

