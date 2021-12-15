Financial Review: BSQUARE (BSQR) versus Its Rivals

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BSQUARE to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BSQUARE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1206 6050 11303 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.83%. Given BSQUARE’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -15.17 BSQUARE Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 6.45

BSQUARE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% BSQUARE Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s peers have a beta of 3.31, indicating that their average stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BSQUARE peers beat BSQUARE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

