Financial Review: SiriusPoint (SPNT) and Its Rivals

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SiriusPoint to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SiriusPoint
|$889.79 million
|$143.52 million
|3.30
|SiriusPoint Competitors
|$11.99 billion
|$1.36 billion
|77.52
Institutional and Insider Ownership
45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SiriusPoint and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SiriusPoint
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SiriusPoint Competitors
|675
|2986
|2666
|144
|2.35
As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.46%. Given SiriusPoint’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SiriusPoint
|13.66%
|13.10%
|3.35%
|SiriusPoint Competitors
|7.45%
|4.47%
|1.81%
Summary
SiriusPoint peers beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
