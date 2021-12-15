Financial Survey: GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) vs. QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

This table compares QuoteMedia and GreenVision Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -1.58% N/A -4.30% GreenVision Acquisition N/A -339.27% -56.18%

5.0% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenVision Acquisition has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and GreenVision Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.24 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

GreenVision Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuoteMedia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for QuoteMedia and GreenVision Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenVision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than GreenVision Acquisition.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats GreenVision Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

About GreenVision Acquisition

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.