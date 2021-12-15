Financial Survey: UP Fintech (TIGR) versus The Competition

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UP Fintech to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 11.45% 7.94% 0.70% UP Fintech Competitors 28.99% 16.74% 6.08%

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 29.83 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 7.28

UP Fintech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UP Fintech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 510 2261 2300 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $19.76, suggesting a potential upside of 267.97%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 14.94%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

UP Fintech competitors beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

