Financial Technologies Co Curo Purchases 957,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 957,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Financial Technologies Co Curo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Katapult alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 691,500 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Katapult by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Katapult by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.