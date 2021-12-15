First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,435 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.63% of First Advantage worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last quarter.

Shares of FA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 2,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,429. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

