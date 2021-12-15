First American Bank Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $401.78 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

