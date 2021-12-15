First American Bank Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 197.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 18,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 112.3% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $230.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

