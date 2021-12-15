First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to $10.40 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.40 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 86.39% from the company’s current price.

First American Financial stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $78.46.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.