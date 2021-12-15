First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $772.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $838.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $558.44 and a 12-month high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

