First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FHS stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. First High-School Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First High-School Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

