First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 211.1% in November

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMS opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.729 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

