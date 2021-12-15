First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.