First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 1,753.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 585,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 193,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the period.

FIV stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

