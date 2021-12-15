Fiserv’s (FISV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,549 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

