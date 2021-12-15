Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $26.12 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $168.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

