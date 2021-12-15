Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $21.05 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,024,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNT stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

