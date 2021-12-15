Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $535.34 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $583.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

