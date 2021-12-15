Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $32.45 Million Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $22,944,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,783. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

BPMC stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

