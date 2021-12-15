FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0314 on Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $34.94 million and $10.87 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

