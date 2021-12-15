FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 238.4% in November

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, an increase of 238.4% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLNG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 2,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.27.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

