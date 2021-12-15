Flow Market Capitalization Hits $2.81 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $74.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $8.86 or 0.00018041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.31 or 0.08208445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.29 or 1.00113445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00053806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

