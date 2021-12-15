FNB Protocol (FNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $160.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $86,566.54 and approximately $160.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00199911 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.