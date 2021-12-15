Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 399,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,782. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.