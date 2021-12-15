Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider William Clay Ford, Jr. Purchases 412,500 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of F opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.