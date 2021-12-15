Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,062.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE MS opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

