Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $446,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

