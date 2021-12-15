Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 88.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,172 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

